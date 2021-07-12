Bhuj: The Pride Of India Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi's War Drama Is Filled With Heroic Moments

The makers of Bhuj: The Pride Of India have dropped the trailer of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha-starred war drama. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film going straight to digital release on August 13, on Disney+ Hotstar. The film recalls the 1971 India-Pakistan war and severs up a heroic story bursting with patriotism, songs and punch lines for each actor.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar VIP From August 13

Leading actors, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt also took to Twitter to share the film's first full-length trailer. The tweet read, "When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory! Hundred points symbol. Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia. "

The trailer follows Ajay who plays IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik. Karnik was left in charge of the Bhuj airport at the time of the war, and the film is set to details how he saved the area from the Pakistani army and re-constructed an entire IAF airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar.

The trailer shows glimpses of Sonakshi and Nora's characters who are ready to lay their lives for the country. Sanjay Dutt is also seen as a leader in Madhapar who joins the war to aid the Indian army. Meanwhile, the film also stars Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Apart from acting in the film, reports have claimed that Ajay has also designed portions of the action sequences. A Mid-Day report quoted the film's spokesperson saying, "It is true that Ajay designed the action sequence for the movie. The sequences come at a crucial juncture in the narrative."

"In the first set-piece, Ajay is seen attempting hand-to-hand combat as he fights the spies sent by the Pakistani army. The other segment, an outdoor shoot, has Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar take on the baddies. While Peter Hein has handled the remaining action scenes, he was not available in mid-March when these pieces were to be shot," the spokesperson added.