Bhumi Pednekar Gets Tested For COVID-19 As She Kickstarts Badhaai Do Shoot
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have joined the list of actors who have returned to work. The duo all set to be seen in Badhaai Do, have been sharing pictures from the sets and how the new guidelines have changed everything. Bhumi on Tuesday, also got her COVID-19 test done amid shooting. Sharing a short video of the swab test on Instagram stories, she revealed the process.
Apart from the testing video, Bhumi also revealed that the team had kept a pooja on day one, as everyone sought blessings before they started shooting for the sequel. In the caption, she wrote, "Poori Team ko #Badhaai To the new beginnings."
Bhumi Pednekar's IG Story
Sharing more glimpses of the COVID-19 guidelines being followed by the crew, Bhumi gave a tour of their dining tent. The clip showed servers wearing masks and gloves while the table and seats were separated by a plastic screen in the middle. Disposable plates were kept on either side of the table, and hand sanitisers were kept around for easy access.
Bhumi Shared A Glimpse Of The COVID-19 Precautions Taken On Set
While announcing the beginning of the shoot, Bhumi and Rajkummar shared an IG post that said, "Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare,Yeh dono hai situation ke maare, Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey, #BadhaaiDo #2021@jungleepictures @bhumipednekar #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary @amritapndy." The photo showed them holding the clapboard with the film's name on it.
Badhaai Do Is Directed By Harshvardhan Kulkarni
Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is a sequel to the National Award-winning film, Badhaai Ho. Written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, the film will follow the story of a gay cop played by Rajkummar and a lesbian PT teacher played by Bhumi Pednekar.
Badhaai Do will also explore the pressure felt from the family when a gay and a lesbian are forced into marriage.
