Bhumi Pednekar Gets Tested For COVID-19 As She Kickstarts Badhaai Do Shoot

Bhumi Pednekar's IG Story

Sharing more glimpses of the COVID-19 guidelines being followed by the crew, Bhumi gave a tour of their dining tent. The clip showed servers wearing masks and gloves while the table and seats were separated by a plastic screen in the middle. Disposable plates were kept on either side of the table, and hand sanitisers were kept around for easy access.

Bhumi Shared A Glimpse Of The COVID-19 Precautions Taken On Set

While announcing the beginning of the shoot, Bhumi and Rajkummar shared an IG post that said, "Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare,Yeh dono hai situation ke maare, Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey, #BadhaaiDo #2021@jungleepictures @bhumipednekar #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary @amritapndy." The photo showed them holding the clapboard with the film's name on it.

Badhaai Do Is Directed By Harshvardhan Kulkarni

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is a sequel to the National Award-winning film, Badhaai Ho. Written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, the film will follow the story of a gay cop played by Rajkummar and a lesbian PT teacher played by Bhumi Pednekar.

Badhaai Do will also explore the pressure felt from the family when a gay and a lesbian are forced into marriage.