Bhumi Pednekar Joins The Cast Of Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani Starrer Mr Lele?

Last year, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan had announced Mr Lele with Varun Dhawan, and even dropped the first look poster of the film. Unfortunately, the film got shelved and the director was quoted as saying, "We were not able to form a flow for the shoot. It was a small film that was to be based in Mumbai, but things were not falling in place. I kept feeling that something is not right. Since Karan [Johar, producer], Varun and I collectively felt it, we decided to hold off the project for the time being."

Recently, there were reports in the media that Shashank is now planning to revamp the film with a new cast comprising of Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. Now, we hear that the makers have also roped in Bhumi Pednekar for the film. Interestingly, the Durgamati actress was a part of the film, when it was conceptualized originally with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor too.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "It's an exciting project bringing three young talents of Bollywood together. Bhumi has loved the way her character is written and hence, got back to the film yet again. Vicky too is looking forward to slip into the comic space with the film. It's a one of its kind comic thrillers, and the team is all excited to start shooting very soon. Vicky's character has the Maharashtrian shades to it and whereas the details of Bhumi and Kiara's track has been kept under wraps."

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani had previously collaborated for Karan Johar's Netflix anthology film Lust Stories. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar was seen in a cameo in Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming social comedy Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao.

