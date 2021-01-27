Bhumi Pednekar On Dealing With Trolls: I Have Realized That My Happiness Depends On Me

While social media makes it easier for celebrities to stay connected with their fans, things can get nasty for them at times when they are subjected to trolling and unsavoury comments. While some stars choose to hit back at the trolls, others either block them or choose to ignore them.

Recently, when Bhumi Pednekar graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show 'What Women Want', the actress opened up about trolls and how she deals with them. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress said that during the early days in her career, the negativity would get to her. However, over time, she realised that her happiness lies in her own hands.

Bhumi said that if she paid heed to the one negative comment among so many more compliments, she would be 'really stupid', further adding that she has learnt to shrug off the mean comments.

The Durgamati actress told Kareena, "When I had started off, I would get affected by it because there are people that don't have the nicest things to say and you don't really understand the medium very well. You are like, 'Oh my God, why are people getting so personal?' But now, I don't really care. I have realised that my happiness depends on me."

She further added, "If I listen to that one bad opinion then I have to be really stupid because I have ten people telling me really good things. Maybe early on, I tried looking for validation through my Instagram or social media but now I don't do it. I feel like our world is actually very large, especially for actors. When you see a film that does so well at the box office, it doesn't really tally with your social media numbers. Or vice versa. I don't take it seriously."

Bhumi is currently busy with the shooting of Badhaai Do in which she is paired opposite Rajkummar Rao.

