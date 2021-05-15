Bhumi Pednekar On Her Mother Testing Positive For COVID-19: Had A Hellish Time, She Was Extremely Serious

Bhumi Pednekar who had tested positive for COVID-19 in April recently, opened up about when her mother had contracted the deadly virus. The actress said that after struggling at the time, she decided to help others who are in need.

For the unversed, Bhumi had started a digital initiative called COVID Warrior. The actress is currently working with 200+ volunteers who are working 24x7 to help find and supply ICU ventilators, oxygen, oxygen beds and critical medicines across the country.

Talking about what got the actress started on the initiative, Bhumi recalled the time when her mother had tested positive for Coronavirus. Calling it a hellish time she said, "For me, the COVID Warrior journey has been an extremely intimate one. I had a hellish time when my mother contacted the virus and she was extremely serious. Though that time wasn't as nightmarish as it is today, I was still at a loss trying to figure things out for my mom."

Bhumi told DNA that it was hard to believe that if "privileged people like us from the cities are going through such hard times, what would be the condition of those who are less privileged? I shuddered at that thought and I told myself that as soon as my mother felt fine, I will dedicate my time to fight for every life that I can save."

Notably, Bhumi was shooting for the Shashank Khaitan directorial Mr Lele along with Vicky Kaushal, when she tested positive for Coronavirus. She tested negative for the virus on April 18 but reminded fans not to take the situation lightly. In the caption, she had said, "Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care, I have contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour."

Apart from Mr Lele, Bhumi will also be seen in Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is a sequel to Badhaai Ho and will be directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.