Bhumi Pednekar On Her Plasma Donation Drive: I'm Guiding People Through The Process

Bhumi Pednekar is one of those celebs who has been indulging in active awareness when it comes to the COVID-19 second wave. Bhumi has been encouraging people to stay at home and has also been sharing important contact details and information regarding COVID-19 resources. Now the actor has also started a virtual plasma donation drive wherein she is spreading awareness amongst those who have successfully battled COVID-19, to donate their plasma to those who need it.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor revealed that she has been using her reach on social media to spread this need of the hour to her fans and followers. She stated that she wants many volunteers to come forward when it comes to plasma donation so that the people in dire need of it can be helped. Talking to the Hindustan Times about the same, Bhumi said, "In the times that we are, my biggest resource is the reach that I have. And that's exactly what I'm trying to do. I don't feel pressured as a person of influence but I feel overwhelmed just as a citizen of the country much like any volunteer. We're trying to help as many people as we can."

Bhumi also went on to say that her body is on auto-mode right now as she is not wasting a single time when it comes to spreading information regarding the COVID-19 resources, vaccination and the need for plasma donation. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor said that every time wasted here could cost a person their life. She further added, "Those who've recently recovered, can reach out to me via social media. I'm guiding people through the process and save somebody's life."

Earlier, the Shubh Mangal Savdhaan actor had tweeted, "Have lost 2 people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, 3 supercritical. I've spent my day looking for Oxygen & beds for the ones we can save. No space for grief. Only action. Really can't wait for this to be over. Please do your bit." Actor Dia Mirza had sent love to the actor under the post.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in the movie Badhaai Do. The film will be starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The actor had also been shooting for the movie Mr Lele that stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the lead role.