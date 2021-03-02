Bhumi Pednekar Pays Emotional Tribute To Sonchiriya Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput On Film's 2nd Anniversary

Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiriya completed two years of its release on Monday (March 1). The actress took to Instagram and shared special pictures from the sets reminiscing the film and remembering her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

She took to Instagram Stories and talked about how the film 'changed (her) as a person', and said she misses SSR. One of the stories read, "My Sonchiriya Journey... A film that changed me as a person, it gave me courage and strength. It made me brave and selfless... Through these pictures you'll know why.. #2yearsofsonchiriya."

In another story, she added, "Want to end by saying... That we miss Sushant. I remember after the screening we both just couldn't stop crying...we were so overwhelmed and grateful to be a part of this film and what it gave us. A family and experiences for many lifetimes..."

She also said that SSR's performance from the film will be remembered for generations and wrote, "This one was one of our toughest yet most most rewarding. Your brilliance as Lakhna will be remembered for generations my friend #2yearsofsonchiriya."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. His sudden death, shook the industry and his fans. The death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the assistance of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which are probing into the money laundering angle and drugs case, respectively.

Coming back to the film, Sonchiriya directed by Abhishek Chaubey was a bandit drama set in the Chambal valley. Apart from Bhumi and SSR, the film also starred Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles. The film was highly appreciated by critics. However, it failed to impress the audience at the box office.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar On 6 Years Of Dum Laga Ke Haisha: It Was A Film That Gave Me A Family

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Asks Trolls Where Were They When Her Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput Was Ending