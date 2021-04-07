Bhumi Pednekar Says Battling COVID-19 Is 'A Lot Harder Than You Can Imagine', Urgers Fans To Stay Safe

Bhumi Pednekar who recently tested positive for COVID-19, opened up about her experience battling the deadly virus. The actress on Tuesday, took to Instagram and thanked her fans and followers for their prayers and concerned messages.

Expressing her gratitude on her Instagram story, Bhumi wrote, "Hello all... I am so overwhelmed by all the love that's being poured in.. thank you for keeping me in your prayers. Sorry I haven't had a chance to reply back to your messages, calls or dms. I have spent yesterday sleeping and recovering."

The actress also urged fans to adhere to the new lockdown rules and not to step out amid the rising cases. She went on to warn them saying it is a lot harder than they could imagine. "Just want to say stay at home and step out only if it's really necessary. Follow protocol. Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine. You don't want to get sick. #Covid-19," Bhumi added on her Instagram Story.

The actress was busy shooting for Mr Lele when she tested positive for Coronavirus. A day before Bhumi revealed being home quarantined, her co-star Vicky Kaushal had also revealed that he tested positive for the virus.

On Monday Bhumi said that she is living in isolation. She wrote on Instagram, "As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately."

For the unversed, Shashank Khaitan's film Mr Lele was set to star Varun Dhawan as the lead. However, after the project got delayed amid the pandemic the cast was revamped. Now headlined by Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

