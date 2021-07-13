Bhumi Pednekar: We Are In The Middle Of Pandemic And Now Is Not The Time To Put Our Guards Down

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who runs a social media initiative COVID Warrior, urges her fans no to take the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic lightly, just because there's a dip in COVID-19 positive cases in India.

"We need to stay super vigilant because the virus hasn't gone anywhere. Lives are at stake constantly so we will need to act responsibly. Each one of us has the power to contribute and help India to bounce back. Let's do that for our country," said Bhumi while speaking to an entertainment portal.

The Sonchiriya actress further added that we all have to understand that by being careful, we are also aiding the medical fraternity who have worked every single day since March 2020. She went on to add that we also have to understand that they too have families, and with our carelessness, we are putting them and their families at risk.

"By being conscious about our responsibilities, we will be helping the health infrastructure too. We are in the middle of the pandemic, and now is not the time to put our guards down," added the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress.

Speaking about those who have to step out for work, Bhumi said that they should be very mindful about maintaining social distancing, washing hands or sanitizing regularly, and follow all the recommended steps as soon as they reach home after stepping out.

"We can try and keep the virus at bay. Let's aim to do that," concluded Bhumi.