Bhumi Pednekar On Chandro Dadi's Demise: I Feel So Fortunate To Have Played Her Character

Octogenarian sharpshooter Chandro Tomar, also known as Shooter Dadi, passed away on April 30, 2021, due to COVID-19. She had been admitted to a hospital in Meerut after experiencing breathlessness. Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who essayed Chandro Tomar's character in the film Saand Ki Aankh , has shared a heartwarming statement on the sharpshooter's demise.

Bhumi Pednekar revealed that Chandro Dadi's demise feels like a personal loss for her. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said that it is a devastating feeling to have the sharpshooter no longer with us.

Bhumi said in a statement, "She was someone who lived a very full filling life. She made her own rules, paved her own path and she had a beautiful sisterhood and a beautiful partnership with Prakashi dadi and together they left an impact on so many lives. I feel so fortunate to have played her character, got a chance to learn about life from her and she has left a very big part of herself with me. My condolences to the family and everybody who's life she impacted because I know there will be many who will be grieving her passing away today. But she always said tann buddha hota hai, mann buddha nai hota. I know in spirit she will always be with us because her teachings is going to be with us. She will thoroughly be missed."

Also Read: Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Saand Ki Aankh Actresses Taapsee & Bhumi Express Shock

Also Read: Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar Tests Positive For COVID-19; Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda And Others React

Apart from that, Bhumi also shared a heartfelt post on her social media handle, remembering Chandro Tomar. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor shared some beautiful pictures and fond memories with the sharpshooter along with the post. Her caption read as, "Am so saddened by the demise of Chandro Tomar dadi Aka Shooter Dadi Chandro. Truly feels like a part of me has gone. A part of family has gone. She lived a life full of greatness and impacted so many lives. Questioned patriarchy and broke every shackle of ageism. Her legacy will live on in all those girls whom she became a role model. I feel extremely lucky that I got a chance to portray her on-screen. It was this process of becoming her that taught me so much about life and being a woman. It felt like I am her. Courage, compassion, kindness and a smile on her is how she lived her life. An ace air pistol shooter, a phenomenal teacher a voracious speaker and a nurturer. She will be missed deeply. My condolences to her family and all her well-wishers."

Take a look at her post.