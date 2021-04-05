Bhumi Pednekar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says Has Mild Symptoms Of The Same

Bhumi Pednekar took to her social media handle to inform her fans and followers that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor also gave an update about the current scenario regarding her health in the post. Bhumi informed her fans that she has mild symptoms of the same and that she has immediately isolated herself after testing positive for the virus.

Talking about the post, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor shared some four pointers for her fans while informing them about her condition. In the first point, Bhumi stated that she has mild symptoms of COVID-19 but is feeling okay. The actor mentioned that she has isolated herself and is following all the protocols given to her by her doctors and health professionals. Take a look at the post shared by the Durgamati actor

The actor stated that everyone who has been in close contact with her should get themselves tested. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor mentioned that her go-to elements during her recovery phase are vitamin C, steam, happy mood and food. Lastly, Bhumi stated that people should not take the current situation lightly.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar: I Am Going To Create A Beauty Standard Of My Own!

The actor said that despite taking all the necessary protocols, she has contracted the virus. She also stated the important precautionary methods to avoid the virus which includes washing the hands, wearing a mask, being mindful of one's general behaviour and maintaining social distancing. Actor Huma Qureshi commented on the actor's post asking her to take care.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Wants To Do A Film That Highlights The Impact Of Climate Change

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar had been shooting for the film Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie has been helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. The actor has also joined the star cast of the comedy film Mr Lele starring Vicky Kaushal in the main role. The movie will also have Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. The film has been helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Interestingly the film marks the second collaboration of Bhumi and Vicky. Bhumi earlier had a cameo appearance in Vicky's horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.