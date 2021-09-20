Bigg Boss 15: Makers Share Salman Khan's BTS Moments From The Show's Promo, Watch

Salman Khan's much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 15 will be premiering on October 2, 2021. The makers have raised the excitement level surrounding the same by releasing a promo that shows Salman hinting that this season will have the contestants devoid of any luxuries inside the house. Not only this, but the evergreen Rekha makes a cameo as 'Vishwasundari' in the form of a speaking tree that has got the audience wonder about her role in the reality show. Now the makers have shared a video that shows the BTS glimpses of the superstar from the Bigg Boss 15 promo.

Talking about the same, one can see the crew of the show preparing the jungle-like set that seems to be the main theme of the season. Salman Khan is then seen arriving on the sets to shoot for the promo. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor looks in his best element as he shoots for his promo amidst the trees.

The makers captioned the BTS video of the promo stating, "Dekhiye jungle Mein Sankat Ke Peeche Ka Dangal! #BehindTheScenes. Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 Ka Asli Dangal, 2nd October Se, Sat-Sun 9:30 Baje Aur Mon-Fri 10:30 Baje Sirf #Colors Par. #BiggBoss #BB15." Take a look at the video.

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, it will see Bigg Boss OTT finalist Pratik Sehejpal as the first confirmed contestant. The actor-model had chosen to exit the race to become the Bigg Boss OTT winner to enter as a contestant on the Bigg Boss 15 house. His fans have been super excited to see him on the show soon.

It was earlier reported that celebrities like Tina Datta, Manav Gohil, Donal Bisht, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani and others have been approached for the show. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the same. Not only this but according to Lets OTT, Salman Khan will be paid a humongous remuneration of Rs 350 crores for the 14 weeks of Bigg Boss 15. The megastar is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Austria but fans are inevitably excited to see him don the cap of the host again for the show.