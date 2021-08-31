Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Shares A Hard-Hitting Post On His Exit From The Show, Calls Himself A Winner

TV actor Zeeshan Khan who had entered the show Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant had grabbed several headlines after he was evicted from the show due to imposing physical violence on co-contestants Pratik Sehejpal and Nishant Bhatt during a task. While many fans called his elimination unfair and demanded that he be back on the show, now the actor has finally broken his silence on the same. Zeeshan shared a hard-hitting post on his social media handle offering his gratitude to all his fans and loved ones.

Talking about the same, Zeeshan Khan called himself a winner despite his journey being cut short on the show unceremoniously since he had so many people supporting and cheering him from outside the Bigg Boss OTT house. The Kumkum Bhagya actor penned a long note for his fans and well-wishers on the post. He stated, "A winner is defined as someone who triumphs, and truly I feel that I have won. What is a trophy, but a material object? What I have come out with is winning so much love and that truly makes me feel immensely happy and blessed. I've had an army outside, shielding me, fighting for me and let me tell you that I've been numb the last few days just thinking how lucky am I to have had so many of you by my side. And I want to tell all of you to divert all your energy towards positive thoughts as that's the only way we can grow. Let's discard all the negativity and move on because remember we don't want to be pulled back but rather push ourselves up! I want to continue entertaining you, doing the most unexpected and questioning, growing and being loved by all of you... Bring it on! Let's go guys." Take a look at his post.

His industry friends like Reyhna Pandit, Mugdha Chaprekar and Ashlesha Sawant also poured in their love on the post. However, many fans of Zeeshan Khan urged him to return to the show again. One of the fans wrote in the comment section stating, "But for us, you should go and this would be a slap for those who are saying you are wrong you have to win that trophy and prove it you were always right and people misjudged you."