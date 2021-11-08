Biopic On Legendary Dancer Sitara Devi Announced On Her Birthday Anniversary

A biopic on legendary Sitara Devi has been confirmed on her 101st birth anniversary. The eminent dancer and actress was the recipient of several awards, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Shree and Kalidas Samman among others. While her achievement as an artist is worthy of all the attention to be documented, born in 1920, she was a woman who lived on her own terms and her journey has been nothing less than magnificent.

Producer Raj C Anand of Raj Anand Movies confirmed, " We are very happy and excited to bring the story of Sitara Devi to life for big screen. We believe that her story will make a compelling watch and we would ensure that the film turns out to be as fascinating as her real-life used to be."

Though the makers will announce the cast and director soon, the research work on the legendry artist has already started as part of pre-production.

Ranjit Barot, the celebrated musician and drummer, who is the son of Sitara Devi, is guiding the project by sharing deep insights into his mother's life and is helping with the research for bringing the fascinating story of a woman who redefined feminism and womanhood by living life on her own terms.

Ranjit Barot said, "I am excited that a film is to be made on my mother's life. When Raj Anand (producer) came to me with the idea of making a film on her, I realised it is coming from a very genuine space of enthusiasm and admiration towards my mother who was an iconic artist. We intend to bring to the screen the untold story of her life through this endeavour."