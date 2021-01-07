Bipasha Basu's Birthday: Karan Singh Grover Thanks Her For Making Him The Luckiest Guy In Multiverse

One of Bollywood's most glamorous actresses Bipasha Basu turns a year older today (January 7, 2020). While her fans are showering her with love and birthday wishes on social media, Bipasha's actor-hubby Karan Singh Grover made the day extra special for her by penning a romantic note for her.

The Hate Story 3 actor took to his Instagram page to share a special post for Bipasha in which he called her 'goddess' and thanked her for making him the luckiest guy in the multiverse.

Karan Singh Grover began his post by writing, "Even though being a goddess truly means that you are eternal and infinite in every way....there are two aspects of you that supersede all else...your beauty and your undying, undeniable, unmatched power to love limitlessly and unconditionally. You my goddess are the epitome of all that is unconditional love. This day was, is and always will be the most precious day of every year."

He further added, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my babygirl! @bipashabasu

Thank you for being born and lighting up the lives of all you have touched. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse!"

Earlier, on New Year, Karan who is currently in Bulgaria shooting for a web series, had penned a sweet note for his ladylove that read, "You are higher than any celebration, higher than any event, higher than this moment or any other in motion. Your love and presence is higher than time itself.

Nothing begins or ends without you. Everything stands still. Be it Mother Nature or Father Time. I love you in every way. Wish you a Happy new day."

An overwhelmed Bipasha had replied back by saying, "Stop making me cry. I miss you my monkey."

Well, we must say Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's monkey love is all things adorable. With respect to work, the couple had last worked together in the web series Dangerous.

