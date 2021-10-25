Bipasha Basu Says She Is Unaffected By Pregnancy Rumours; 'The Constant Scrutiny Doesn't Bother Me'

Bipasha Basu fell in love with Karan Singh Grover on the sets of Alone and the couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016. Since then, the duo often has dropping major relationship goals with their 'monkey love' on social media. At the same time, constant speculations about Bipasha being pregnant has also surfaced a lot in media in the last few years.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Bipasha talked about these frequent rumours making their way on the internet every time she piles on some extra pounds.

The Raaz actress said, "My family life is extremely important to me. And I know there have been a lot of speculations about me being pregnant, on and off when I put on weight," adding that she is allowed to gain weight, irrespective of her position in showbiz.

Bipasha opinioned that there will be constant speculations about her being pregnant until she is seen with an actual baby.

"I know that I'm an ambassador of fitness. But there is a time when I can let go a little bit and live life a little bit. It is not that I'm becoming unhealthy. But the speculations are always going to be there till the time people see me with an actual baby," the tabloid quoted her as saying.

On being asked if she is affected by these rumours in a negative way, the actress replied, "They are wishing for a family for me, and it is a sweet thought. If that's supposed to happen, it will happen. The constant scrutiny doesn't bother me. They're not saying something evil about me. It's just that I'm not pregnant, so that's sad."

Workwise, Bipasha was last seen in the web series Dangerous alongside her hubby Karan Singh Grover. Speaking about being selective about her work, the No Entry actress told the tabloid that she doesn't be a part of any rat race, or competition.

"It is only going to be about my journey. It's not going to be about competing with X, Y and Z actors. I never feel like I'm a part of any rat race. That's not the way I have conducted my life or my career," Bipasha was quoted as saying by the leading daily.

Meanwhile, Bipasha recently jetted off to Maldives for a short vacation with hubby Karan and the couple treated fans with some eye-popping clicks from the picturesque location.