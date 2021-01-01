Birthday Girl Vidya Balan Hopes 2021 Is Kinder To Everyone; Says 'It's Going To Be Happiness & Sunshine Again'

Vidya Balan has double reasons to say cheers today. Besides ringing in New Year 2021, the actress also celebrates her birthday on January 1. However, this time, the actress won't be having any grand celebration Instead, Vidya plans to spend some quality time with her family members.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed her birthday plans and was quoted as saying, "This year obviously we won't have a party, it'll just be family because no one feels safe stepping out and then curfew and limited number of people, all of that is there."

The actress further talked about her wish for this year, and said that she hopes 2021 is going to be kinder and gentler to everyone.

The tabloid quoted Vidya as saying, "It's going to be a different start to the year but I think there's great hope, that the year is going to be kinder and I feel that's what we're hoping for. Every time I hear people say that 'Oh my god how much more this world will take from us', I think that my sentiment is not that. I know what people mean when they say that because it has been a tough one. But I really feel that for me, a new year will be gentler and kinder on us."

She further continued, "Normally they say lull before the storm but I hope that 2021 is going to be the lull after the storm. It's all going to be sunshine and happiness again."

Vidya also opened up about her biggest takeway from the year 2020 and said, "Who knows what's going to happen tomorrow, that's what the pandemic made us realise that we must live in today. There has been a recalibration of life in general. Facets of our lives have changed. We're all trying to go back to what used to be normal to us but we are still not there, the pandemic is still very much a reality."

Vidya Balan was last seen in the OTT release Shakuntala Devi. The actress shot for her upcoming film Sherni amid the pandemic. Talking about the same, Vidya told Hindustan Times, "We were trying to do all that we could to normalise the situation. I don't think we can do that. I shot for Sherni. I started the film before the pandemic, finished it when things opened up and I'm very proud to say that we didn't have a single Covid case. That wasn't easy, to follow so many protocols while working. That's why I say resilience. Ab kaam ho raha hai toh hum kaam karenge, whatever it takes, mask peheke kaam karenge."

