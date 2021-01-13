BMC Claims Sonu Sood Is A Habitual Offender Of Illegal Construction

Earlier this week, actor Sonu Sood was given extended interim protection by Bombay High court as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) counsel Anik Sakhare sought time to respond to the actor's petition. On Tuesday (January 12), BMC told the Bombay High Court that Sonu Sood has been a "habitual offender of illegal construction" as it urged the court to dismiss his plea.

The BMC shared details of the past two instances of demolishing parts of his Juhu property with the court. The civic body said that back in 2018 and now in February 2020, the actor demolished parts of the six-storey Shakti Sagar building without permission. The affidavit filed by the BMC said, "The applicant (Sonu) is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of the unauthorised work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as a hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License department."

BMC has also claimed that the actor was trying to protect an "ex-facie illegal" commercial hotel. The affidavit noted that the property is being constructed and modified into a hotel by Sood against the sanctioned plan, more than once. It also claimed that he is running the hotel without a license. "He has not been given permission for change of user of the said property from residential to commercial and there is no license to run the commercial hotel," the affidavit added.

Justice Prithviraj Chavan on Monday, (January 11) had asked for an explanation on running a hotel to which, Sonu Sood's advocate revealed that Sood is not conducting a hotel business, but is running "a residential hotel in which flats are rented out to people". A new hearing is set to be held on Wednesday (January 13).

ALSO READ: Bombay HC Extends Relief To Sonu Sood In Alleged Illegal Construction Case

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For 'Sister' Farah Khan: There Can Never Be Another You