BMC Files FIR Against Arbaaz Khan & Sohail Khan For Violating COVID-19 Norms, Duo Now Quarantined At Taj Hotel

Arbaaz Khan, brother Sohail Khan and his son Nirvaan arrived in Mumbai on December 25, after a brief trip from UAE. The three were reportedly asked to quarantine, but they went to their Bandra home after their tests at the airport came negative. A recent report has revealed that an FIR has been registered against the trio for violating COVID-19 norms.

After cases of the new strain of COVID-19 emerged across the world, new rules were imposed for international travelling. According to reports, every traveller from UAE is supposed to go under seven-day quarantine, which the three failed to do. Sohail had later revealed that they had even booked a hotel room for seven days, but did not stay there.

BMC earlier this week, filed an FIR with the Khar police station for violating COVID-19 norms. Dr Sanjay Funde, a medical officer of H/West ward, told the police that he received information on Monday that Arbaaz, Sohail and Nirvaan had returned from Dubai but didn't go under institutional quarantine. While the Khan brothers are still in Mumbai, Nirvaan Khan flew back on December 30, 2020.

The case was registered against them under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, according to a Khar police station official. According to a report in Free Press Journal, Arbaaz and Sohail have now gone under quarantine at Mumbai's prestigious Taj Hotel in Bandra.

