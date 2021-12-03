Bob Biswas Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Bob Biswas, which is currently streaming on ZEE5, has been leaked online for free download in high definition print. Owing to its impeccable trailer, the film received positive response from netizens and has been in tremendous buzz before its release. Those who are not aware, the film is a spin-off to Vidya Balan-starrer thriller Kahaani.

Meanwhile, the film has received mixed reactions from netizens. Some liked Abhishek's honest act in the film while others criticised the actor for not delivering his cent percent.

Earlier, during the promotions of the film, Abhishek had revealed that the film was initially supposed to release in theaters, but later, the makers had to adapt the new normal.

"I really feel Bob Biswas is one of those very few and unique films that kind of appeals to both kinds of audience. It's perfectly suited for a ZEE5 kind of a platform, perfectly suited for the kind of audience that consumes content on digital streaming services. It was originally intended for a theatrical release so it perfectly fits there as well. So it's one of those very few films that can fit in any which way," he shared while speaking to Indian Express.

He further added, "I can understand certain filmmakers and actors, who might not be entirely content about their film coming on an OTT platform because their film wasn't designed in that way. I think Bob Biswas is one of those films that, as long as it comes out and gets to the audience, I am happy because it will cater to all kinds of audiences."