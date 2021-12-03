    For Quick Alerts
      Bob Biswas Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About Abhishek Bachchan's Film

      Abhishek Bachchan's much-anticipated film Bob Biswas has finally released on Zee5 today (December 3, 2021). The film bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment marks the directorial debut of Ghosh's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

      Touted to be a spin-off of Vidya Balan's critically acclaimed film Kahaani, the crime thriller revolves around the cult character Bob Biswas who wakes up from a prolonged coma and finds himself in a moral dilemma as he is forced to face his past. The movie also stars Chitrangda Singh and Paran Bandopadhyay in pivotal roles.

      So did this Abhishek Bachchan-starrer manage to impress the Twitteratti? Let's find out.

      @firaszadjalii

      @firaszadjalii

      "Nomoshkar. Bob Biswas Yet again another brilliant performance by @juniorbachchan. this has to be one of his finest performance ever! loved the way he played the character effortlessly. One of the best movies of the year and of course a clever "Spin-Off". Bravo #BobBiswas."

      @SecularBuffalo

      @SecularBuffalo

      "Raat teen baje #BobBiswas dekh rha tha, beech main so gaya."

      @MosesSapir

      @MosesSapir

      "Paran Bandopadhyay ji's performance is fantastic.. his moments with @juniorbachchan is a delight to watch. Hope to see Jr.B getting an award for this one.. he deserves it @SrBachchan Some films made for remember them. Thank you #BobBiswas team
      @RedChilliesEnt @sujoy_g @ghosh09."

      @ChandradityaDa3

      @ChandradityaDa3

      "Life comes full circle they say ! Guess that's what @juniorbachchan echoes in #BobBiswas.
      @sujoy_g your love for Ray is so evident in #BobBiswas. The decripit buildings, wooden hinges and Nux Vomica!"

      @CineMagik

      @CineMagik

      "#BobBiswas #NomoshkarEkMinute @sujoy_g
      you evil EVIL man!!! How will I ever associate you with Jhankaar Beats? The ro *bit? WHY? Also, The Beti is the baap ka bhi maai-baap! Immaculate detailing #Respect Hand over all best actor awards to @juniorbachchan."

      @Filmyboy3

      @Filmyboy3

      "#BobBiswas couldn't watch even 30min."

      @rohitjswl01

      @rohitjswl01

      "Review - #BobBiswas Rating - 1*/5 Medium star
      *ing - #AbhishekBachchan Unfinished,Unpolished & weak film... Thin plot, predictable story, poor execution, slow narration, no suspense, thrill & drama makes this film AVOIDABLE... Overall Disappointing... #BobBiswasReview."

      Going by the early tweets, it looks like Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas has got a mixed response from the netizens.

      (All social media posts are unedited)

