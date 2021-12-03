Bob Biswas Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About Abhishek Bachchan's Film

@firaszadjalii

"Nomoshkar. Bob Biswas Yet again another brilliant performance by @juniorbachchan. this has to be one of his finest performance ever! loved the way he played the character effortlessly. One of the best movies of the year and of course a clever "Spin-Off". Bravo #BobBiswas."

@SecularBuffalo

"Raat teen baje #BobBiswas dekh rha tha, beech main so gaya."

@MosesSapir

"Paran Bandopadhyay ji's performance is fantastic.. his moments with @juniorbachchan is a delight to watch. Hope to see Jr.B getting an award for this one.. he deserves it @SrBachchan Some films made for remember them. Thank you #BobBiswas team

@RedChilliesEnt @sujoy_g @ghosh09."

@ChandradityaDa3

"Life comes full circle they say ! Guess that's what @juniorbachchan echoes in #BobBiswas.

@sujoy_g your love for Ray is so evident in #BobBiswas. The decripit buildings, wooden hinges and Nux Vomica!"

@CineMagik

"#BobBiswas #NomoshkarEkMinute @sujoy_g

you evil EVIL man!!! How will I ever associate you with Jhankaar Beats? The ro *bit? WHY? Also, The Beti is the baap ka bhi maai-baap! Immaculate detailing #Respect Hand over all best actor awards to @juniorbachchan."

@Filmyboy3

"#BobBiswas couldn't watch even 30min."

@rohitjswl01

"Review - #BobBiswas Rating - 1*/5 Medium star

*ing - #AbhishekBachchan Unfinished,Unpolished & weak film... Thin plot, predictable story, poor execution, slow narration, no suspense, thrill & drama makes this film AVOIDABLE... Overall Disappointing... #BobBiswasReview."