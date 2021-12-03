Bob Biswas Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About Abhishek Bachchan's Film
Abhishek Bachchan's much-anticipated film Bob Biswas has finally released on Zee5 today (December 3, 2021). The film bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment marks the directorial debut of Ghosh's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh.
Touted to be a spin-off of Vidya Balan's critically acclaimed film Kahaani, the crime thriller revolves around the cult character Bob Biswas who wakes up from a prolonged coma and finds himself in a moral dilemma as he is forced to face his past. The movie also stars Chitrangda Singh and Paran Bandopadhyay in pivotal roles.
So did this Abhishek Bachchan-starrer manage to impress the Twitteratti? Let's find out.
@firaszadjalii
"Nomoshkar. Bob Biswas Yet again another brilliant performance by @juniorbachchan. this has to be one of his finest performance ever! loved the way he played the character effortlessly. One of the best movies of the year and of course a clever "Spin-Off". Bravo #BobBiswas."
@SecularBuffalo
"Raat teen baje #BobBiswas dekh rha tha, beech main so gaya."
@MosesSapir
"Paran
Bandopadhyay
ji's
performance
is
fantastic..
his
moments
with @juniorbachchan is
a
delight
to
watch. Hope
to
see
Jr.B
getting
an
award
for
this
one..
he
deserves
it @SrBachchan Some
films
made
for
remember
them. Thank
you
#BobBiswas
team
@RedChilliesEnt @sujoy_g @ghosh09."
@ChandradityaDa3
"Life
comes
full
circle
they
say
!
Guess
that's
what @juniorbachchan echoes
in
#BobBiswas.
@sujoy_g your love for Ray is so evident in #BobBiswas. The decripit buildings, wooden hinges and Nux Vomica!"
@CineMagik
"#BobBiswas
#NomoshkarEkMinute @sujoy_g
you evil EVIL man!!! How will I ever associate you with Jhankaar Beats? The ro *bit? WHY? Also, The Beti is the baap ka bhi maai-baap! Immaculate detailing #Respect Hand over all best actor awards to @juniorbachchan."
@Filmyboy3
"#BobBiswas couldn't watch even 30min."
@rohitjswl01
"Review
-
#BobBiswas
Rating
-
1*/5
Medium
star
*ing - #AbhishekBachchan Unfinished,Unpolished & weak film... Thin plot, predictable story, poor execution, slow narration, no suspense, thrill & drama makes this film AVOIDABLE... Overall Disappointing... #BobBiswasReview."
Going by the early tweets, it looks like Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas has got a mixed response from the netizens.
(All social media posts are unedited)