Bobby Deol Calls Ranbir One Of The 'Finest' Actors; Says 'Looking Forward To Working With Him In Animal'

After the massive success of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, director Sandeep Vanga Reddy's next film titled Animal, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since the makers announced it in January this year.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol was all praise for his co-star Ranbir Kapoor with whom he will be sharing screen space for the first time in this Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial. The Ashram star called Ranbir one of the finest actors in Bollywood and said that he is excited to work with him.

Bobby was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, "Ranbir is one of the finest actors of our industry and I am really looking forward to working with him. The film goes on floors in second half of the year."

Without divulging any details about his role in Animal, the actor continued, "Sandeep's characters are different and he thinks out of the box to bring out such stuff from a character that not many can think off. That's all I can talk about at the moment."

Earlier, there was a strong buzz that Bobby has been roped in to play the role of the antagonist in this flick, however there's no confirmation on the same yet.

Reportedly, Animal is a gangster drama which entangles the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist (Ranbir) becoming an 'animal' in nature. The film announcement video which was released by the makers in January, had dropped a hint that the film will showcase Ranbir in a never seen before avatar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar, Animal is scheduled to release in theatres on Dusshera 2022.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol Confirms He Is In Talks To Play The Lead Role In Remake Of Mahesh Bhatt's Arth

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol On Receiving Best Actor Award For Aashram: Makes You Feel That You Are On The Right Track