Bobby Deol Confirms He Is In Talks To Play The Lead Role In Remake Of Mahesh Bhatt's Arth

Mahesh Bhatt's 1982 cult classic Arth which starred Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shabana Azmi and late Smita Patil, is all set to be remade by actor-director Revathi. Co-incidentally, Revathi, had essayed Shabana's role in the Tamil remake of the film which was titled Marupadiyum.

Recently, it was reported that the makers have approached Bobby Deol to reprise Kulbhushan Kharbanda's role in the remake which will be bankrolled by Ajay Kapoor and Sharat Chandra.

While speaking with ETimes, the Ashram actor confirmed these reports, but added that he is yet to sign the project. Bobby was quoted as saying, "I am in talks but have not signed it as yet.''

Earlier, producer Sharat Chandra had told Pinkvilla that they are in their last leg of discussion with the Soldier actor for Arth remake. The news portal had quoted him as saying, "Yes, the supremely talented Bobby Deol will reprise Kulbhushan Kharbanda Ji's role in Arth remake. We are in the final stage of discussions with him."

Buzz is that the makers might rope in Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhasker as the leading ladies. However, there's no confirmation from them on this yet. Rumours suggest Taapsee Pannu was also approached to play Shabana Azmi's role, but she had to turn it down owing to prior work commitments.

Speaking about Mahesh Bhatt's Arth, the semi autobiographical film revolves around a filmmaker who decides to leave his wife after getting into an extra marital affair with an actress. Shabana Azmi had bagged the National Award for Best Actress for this film. Arth is considered to be one of Mahesh Bhatt's best works and is still remembered for Jagjit Singh's memorable ghazals, 'Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe' and 'Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.'

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol To Play A Negative Character In Ranbir Kapoor And Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Next?

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol Admits Hindi Film Industry Is Ruthless; 'Nothing Is Given To You On A Silver Plate'