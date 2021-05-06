Bobby Deol On Apne 2: It's Been Written Keeping In Mind The Viewpoint Of New Generation

When veteran actor Dharmendra shared screen space with his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in Anil Sharma's 2007 film Apne, the audience went gung-ho over their on screen bonding in the film. After more than a decade, the trio is all set to reunite once again for its sequel- Apne 2 and this time, they have Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol also joining them.

Last year, on the auscipious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, director Anil Sharma had officially announced Apne 2 and the film was supposed to hit the shooting floors soon. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has send the film's shooting schedule for a toss, Bobby Deol is still excited about the project which has him reuniting with his family on the big screen.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Bobby Deol opened up about Apne 2 and said, "Apne was made long time back, but Apne 2 is being written keeping in mind the view point of the new generation. Having said that, it will have all those elements associated with families and the issues around them."

For the unversed, Apne revolved around a disgraced ex-boxer who attempts to make his two sons champion boxers in order to clear his name.

Earlier, in an interaction with a news portal, director Anil Sharma had said that the sequel will take forward the story of the same family of kickboxers that we saw in the first film, this time with grandson Karan Deol added to the family. The filmmaker had called Apne 2 his special tribute to the three generations of Deol.

Initially, Apne 2 was supposed to go on floors in April in Punjab. However, looking at the current COVID-19 scenario, the team will kickstart the film's shooting in London in July which will be followed by schedules in Punjab and Mumbai.

Speaking about Bobby Deol, besides Apne 2, the actor will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's production Love Hostel and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.