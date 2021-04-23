Bobby Deol On Reuniting With Anil Kapoor In Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Animal: He Is Like A Teenager

Earlier this year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga after the blockbuster success of his Hindi directorial debut Kabir Singh, announced his second Bollywood project. Titled Animal, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in prominent roles. The gangster drama also marks the reunion of Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor after their 2018 film, Salman Khan's Race 3.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Bobby opened up about reuniting with the Dil Dhadakne Do actor on screen. The Ashram actor called Anil 'unstoppable' and gushed over his inspiring spirit.

ETimes quoted Bobby as saying, "I am working with Anil Kapoor once again. You have to see his energy on set. He's like a teenager! This kind of people leave you inspired. He's been in the industry for so many years, yet he continues to love his work. He's just unstoppable and the spirit inspires you!"

While speaking with the tabloid, the actor also expressed his excitement over working with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his upcoming film Animal is going to be different.

"This film is going to be something different, definitely! I mean, you have seen Sandeep's films and he makes them so differently. He made this film with Shahid and the love story between the actors (Shahid-Kiara Advani) was presented in a strikingly different way. His characters were built up so nicely," the leading daily quoted Bobby as saying.

If reports are to be believed, Animal entangles the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature.

Rumours suggest that Parineeti Chopra will be seen essaying the role of Ranbir's wife in this flick. The actress in a recent interview, had revealed that the dark thriller is scheduled to go on floors in the latter half of this year. She had further added that working on this film will be months of learning school for her.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar, Animal is slated to release on Dusshera 2022.