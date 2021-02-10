Bollywood Drugs Case Exclusive: Kshitij Prasad Granted Permission To Travel Out Of India On These Conditions

Former Dharmatic Entertainment employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who is out on bail in the Bollywood drugs case being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has been granted permission by the court to travel out of the country on a deposit of Rs. 50,000. FilmiBeat has learnt that Kshitij Prasad has been permitted to travel to Kenya, after a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court allowed to complete his visa formalities.

The permission was granted with the condition that Prasad will deposit his passport with the court within a week of his return to India. He has also been asked to give a copy of his itinerary and the contact details of his wife while he is away from the country. He will have to follow the other conditions of his bail.

Kshitij Prasad will be away in Kenya from February 17-24, 2021. The purpose of his trip is now known.

The NCB had arrested Kshitij Prasad on September 26, 2020, in the Bollywood drugs probe related to the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bollywood actor was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Mumbai residence.

Kshitij Prasad was released on bail on a bond of Rs 50000 on November 26, 2020, when he was asked to deposit his passport with the court. He was arrested again in November 2020 in a second drugs case related to the recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national.

During the time of his first arrest, the former employee of Karan Johar's company had alleged through his lawyer Advocate Satish Maneshinde that the NCB had forced him to "falsely implicate (actors) Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal".

Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, was also arrested by the NCB on October 18, 2020 in the cocaine case. The NCB had earlier interrogated Agisilaos along with Gabriella, while Arjun was called in a day later. Kshitij Prasad and Agisilaos Demetriades were granted bail by a special NDPS court on December 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that NCB will soon be filing a chargesheet in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

