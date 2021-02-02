Bollywood Drugs Case: NCB Detains Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Rishikesh Pawar For Questioning

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar who was said to be absconding post multiple summons by the investigating agency in a drugs-related case.

A tweet by ANI read, "Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar, for questioning: NCB. #Maharashtra."

According to a report by India Today, Pawar worked as the assistant director in Sushant's dream project. His name had cropped up when Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant was interrogated by the NCB. Reportedly, Dipesh, in his statement, had claimed that before he started working for Sushant, it was Pawar who delivered drugs to the actor. Following this, the NCB had raided Rishikesh Pawar's residence in September 2020.

Pawar had approached the Mumbai sessions court seeking anticipatory bail in drug case. However, he went absconding after his application got rejected.

The NCB has made multiple arrests in connection with the drugs case which surfaced post Sushant's demise last year. The actor was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

