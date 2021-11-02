Bollywood Parties Will Not Be Making Its Big Return This Diwali: Reports

Bollywood Diwali parties have been a must each year, as celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and shared best wishes with their fans. However, for the last year, the big parties have been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the cases are under control and vaccination drives have been taking place in the industry, experts have revealed that the celebration in 2021 will continue to be private.

The industry has been under the scanner with recent legal cases like Aryan Khan's drug cases. According to a recent report, the legal trouble has also impacted the industry. Those close to the Bollywood party circuit reveal that the chance of any big parties happening is very low.

Ekta Kapoor, known for throwing lavish parties from the telly world, is reportedly expected to hold an intimate bash for close frineds. On the other hand, Manish Malhotra who brings most of the Kapoor's together is also in two minds about hosting a party. While Karan Johar has been worked about SRK's son Aryan's drug case, Shilpa Shetty has been dealing with a crisis at home after her husband Raj Kundra's involvement in an alleged porn racket.

According to the Indiatoday report, Salman Khan's youngest sister, Arpita Khan will be hosting a small intimate party for her family and friends at her newly renovated Bandra apartment in Mumbai.

Bollywood has recently returned to filming as well as theatrical releases, there are plenty of films waiting for the big screen national release. With metro cities like Mumbai now opening theatres of 50% capacity, the filmmakers have their hands full with upcoming releases. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi is set to release on November 5, the festival season will also see releases like Antim starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.