Bollywood Producers Explore Kashmir Valley For Projects: A 24-Member Bollywood Delegation Goes On 4-Day Visit

Many Bollywood films like Mission Kashmir, Haider, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raazi and others have been shot in Kashmir. However, now, more filmmakers will be able to explore the valley for shoots. According to reports, a 24-member delegation reached a ski resort in Gulmarg on Thursday (January 28) to explore more venues for shooting.

A PTI report revealed that well-known producers of the film industry have joined the delegation with an aim to capture scenic backdrops for their upcoming film projects. The banners including Ajay Devgn Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Films, Zee Studios, Adhikari Brothers & SAB (Marathi), Endemol, Rajkumar Hirani, Excel Entertainment and more have sent their representatives alongside members from the Producers Guild from Mumbai.

The delegation conducted meetings with media, travel trade associations and the Valley's film and line producers during their stay in Srinagar on Friday (January 29). The members will continue to explore more places in Pahalgam on January 30, before returning to Mumbai the following day. A statement released by the organisers said, "Big banners of Bollywood are on a visit to Kashmir to explore scenic backdrops for their future film projects."

Meanwhile, Dr GN Itoo who took over as the Director, Tourism, Kashmir recently, was quoted as saying, "Kashmir has been receiving good response from Bollywood filmmakers since the opening of the tourism here, in addition to the country's regional entertainment houses for shooting song sequences and commercial advertisements."

Dr GN Itoo added that the valley was a 'natural location' for the filmmakers and that the department is trying to ensure ease in obtaining permission for shooting. Reportedly, singer Guru Randhawa is the latest celebrity to have shot in Kashmir for a music video.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Stands In Solidarity, Producers Guild's Powerful Letter On Slander Against Film Industry

ALSO READ: Producers Guild Shares Guidelines For Filming; Thanks Maharashtra CM For Considering Filming Request