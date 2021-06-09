Boman Irani Mourns His Mother Jerbanoo Irani's Demise, Says 'What A Spirit She Was'
Bollywood actor Boman Irani took to his social media handle to mourn the demise of his mother Jerbanoo Irani. She passed away today morning (June 9) after battling an age-related illness. She was 94 years of age at the time of his death. The 3 Idiots actor penned a heartfelt note remembering his mother.
Boman shared a delightful black and white picture of his mother. Sharing the same he shared an emotional message for her. He mentioned how his late mother had played the role of both mother and father to him since she was 32. Take a look at his post.
The
Munna
Bhai
M.B.B.S
actor
wrote
stating,
"What
a
spirit
she
was.
Filled
with
funny
stories
that
only
she
could
tell.
The
longest
arm
that
always
dug
deep
into
her
pockets,
even
when
there
wasn't
much
there.
When
she
sent
me
to
the
movies,
she
made
sure
all
the
compound
kids
came
with
me.
'Don't
forget
the
popcorn'
she
would
say.
She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash. Sharp, sharp, sharp, till the very end. She always said You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile."
He
called
his
mother
a
star
as
a
concluding
note.
Talking
about
his
mother's
last
activity,
Boman
stated,
"Last
night
she
asked
for
Malai
Kulfi
and
some
mango.
She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished."
Many fans offered their condolences to Boman Irani for his loss. Celebrities like Prajakta Koli, Riteish Deshmukh, Mouni Roy, Kriti Kharbanda and Ruslaan Mumtaz also offered their love and condolences to the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor. Actress Tisca Chopra also commented on the post stating, "She was everything you say and more .. her warmest hug from Mahatma vs Gandhi is still with me .. what a life." Filmibeat offers its condolences and prayers for the actor's loss.
Meanwhile, Boman Irani will soon be seen in the sports biographical drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role. He will also be seen in the movie Mayday. It will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the lead role.