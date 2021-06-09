Boman Irani Mourns His Mother Jerbanoo Irani's Demise, Says 'What A Spirit She Was'

Bollywood actor Boman Irani took to his social media handle to mourn the demise of his mother Jerbanoo Irani. She passed away today morning (June 9) after battling an age-related illness. She was 94 years of age at the time of his death. The 3 Idiots actor penned a heartfelt note remembering his mother.

Boman shared a delightful black and white picture of his mother. Sharing the same he shared an emotional message for her. He mentioned how his late mother had played the role of both mother and father to him since she was 32. Take a look at his post.

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor wrote stating, "What a spirit she was. Filled with funny stories that only she could tell. The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets, even when there wasn't much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. 'Don't forget the popcorn' she would say.

She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash. Sharp, sharp, sharp, till the very end. She always said You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile."

Boman Irani Receives Sweet Birthday Wish From Anushka Sharma; 'Wish You All The Happiness'

He called his mother a star as a concluding note. Talking about his mother's last activity, Boman stated, "Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango.

She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished."

Ten Years Of 3 Idiots; Boman Irani Never Thought 'Virus' Would Be A Character People Would Relate To

Many fans offered their condolences to Boman Irani for his loss. Celebrities like Prajakta Koli, Riteish Deshmukh, Mouni Roy, Kriti Kharbanda and Ruslaan Mumtaz also offered their love and condolences to the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor. Actress Tisca Chopra also commented on the post stating, "She was everything you say and more .. her warmest hug from Mahatma vs Gandhi is still with me .. what a life." Filmibeat offers its condolences and prayers for the actor's loss.

Meanwhile, Boman Irani will soon be seen in the sports biographical drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role. He will also be seen in the movie Mayday. It will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the lead role.