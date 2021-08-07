Bomb Scare At Amitabh Bachchan's Residence Turns Out To Be Hoax; Caller Detained By Police

On Friday (August 6, 2021), the Mumbai police received a call from anonymous call threatening to blow up superstar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu, and Dadar, Byculla, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway stations. It turned out to be a hoax call.

According to reports, the Mumbai police's main control room received this threat call at around 9 pm. Following this, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), dog squads and local police personnel conducted searches in and around all four locations but no suspicious object was found.

Senior police inspector Shashikant Mane, Juhu police station told Indian Express, "We also checked all the four bungalows of Amitabh Bachchan from outside to understand if there was any mischief." However, the police found nothing suspicious at the four locations.

A report in Zoom TV stated that a police official informed them that they tracked the mobile number of the caller and traced him at Shil Phata area near Mumbra in Thane district.

As per the same report, the police officer revealed that the caller is a truck driver from Marathwada region of Maharashtra and is habitual to drinking. He has been detained along with one more person and the process to register an offence is currently on."

A Quint report mentioned the official statement of the police officials which read, "Mumbai Crime Branch's CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) has detained two people. They are being questioned in connection with the hoax phone call, received by the Police last night, that mentioned the presence of bombs at four different locations across Mumbai."