Bombay HC Extends Relief To Sonu Sood In Alleged Illegal Construction Case

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended interim protection to Sonu Sood from coercive action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) till January 13. According to reports, the BMC filed for a case against the actor for allegedly making illegal structural changes to a residential building in suburban Juhu.

Justice Prithviraj Chavan, while adjourning the petition till January 13, said, "The order passed by the lower court shall continue till then."

On Monday (January 11), BMC's counsel Anik Sakhare sought time to respond to the actor's petition while Sood's advocate Amogh Singh sought interim protection against any coercive action by the BMC. Singh also pointed out that the actor did not carry out any illegal or unauthorised construction in the six-storey Shakti Sagar building.

Meanwhile, BMC's counsel claimed that the residential building was being converted into a hotel without procuring a license. "A hotel with 24 rooms is being run in the six-storey residential building. The BMC has taken demolition action on the property twice...once in 2018 and then in February 2020. But, still the illegal construction is on," Sakhare said.

Sonu Sood Denied Illegal Construction Allegations Last week, Sood had denied on charges, approached High Court and challenged the notice issued against him by the BMC. Back in October 2020, BMC had issued a notice to the actor for construction after which a civil court in December 2020 dismissed the suit against the BMC's action. Sonu Sood reportedly was also granted three weeks time to file an appeal. Sonu Sood Runs A Residential Hotel In Juhu Justice Prithviraj Chavan also asked Sonu Sood's advocate to come clean. "Are you conducting hotel business without license? You should come to the court with clean hands. If not, then you will have to face consequences," he said. To which Singh revealed that Sood is not conducting a hotel business, but is running "a residential hotel in which flats are rented out to people". Sonu Sood Will Be Seen In Kisaan Notably, Sonu Sood garnered a lot of limelight amid the pandemic in 2020 for his philanthropy work in helping migrants reach their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown. Sonu recently announced that he will be returning to screen with a new film titled, Kisaan.

