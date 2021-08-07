Bombay High Court Dismisses Raj Kundra's Plea Challenging Remand Order In Pornography Case

The Bombay High Court on Saturday (August 7, 2021) dismissed the plea filed by Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe challenging remand orders passed by the Metropolitan Magistrate in a pornography case.

As per a report in LiveLaw. com, Justice AS Gadkari, while pronouncing the order, said, "The remand to custody by the Metropolitan Magistrate is within conformity of law and does not require any interference."

On July 28, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Bhajipale rejected the bail plea of Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe. Later, Kundra filed a petition in Bombay High Court in which he alleged illegal arrest for non-compliance of Section 41 A of the Criminal Procedure Code, which deals with a notice to appear before the investigating office.

Kundra claimed that he was given this notice only as a formality and arrested soon after. On the other hand, his associate Ryan said that he was arrested despite accepting the notice and cooperating with investigating team.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19 for allegedly creating and publishing pornographic content through some apps.

He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He is currently under judicial custody.