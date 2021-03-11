Boney Kapoor Gets Emotional After Watching Daughter Janhvi's Roohi; Says 'Her Mother Would Have Been Proud'

Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy Roohi released in theatres today (March 11, 2021). The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. While the film has been receiving mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, papa Boney Kapoor is all proud of his daughter.

The producer who recently watched the film at a screening, got all emotional while talking about Janhvi's performance in Roohi. Boney told Spotboye that he was happy with the film and was quoted as saying, "It goes into the horror-comedy genre. It has genuinely scary and genuinely LOL moments. Audiences would either have a good laugh over the spooky content, or else, there are some whose faith in the supernatural would be strengthened."

Further, Boney lauded his daughter's performance in the film and said, "Janhvi, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are a riot in Roohi. Janhvi is working so hard. She wants to get better with every film. Her mother would have been proud of her."

In the same interview, Boney Kapoor who recently turned actor playing Ranbir Kapoor's father in Luv Ranjan's next, said that he is looking forward to play Janhvi's father in reel.

"Rather than see someone else play Janhvi's father I'd like to do the needful," the producer told the news portal.

Speaking about Roohi, Janhvi had earlier shared in an interview that she took up the horror comedy to prove herself as an artiste. In another interview with a news channel, the Dhadak actress opened up about all the challenges of playing Roohi and said, "It was complicated with all the VFX involved. I had tracking markers on my face and had to look in a specific direction for certain shots. Keeping these technicalities in mind makes you more prepared as an actor."

