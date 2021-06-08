Boney Kapoor Puts Rumours To Rest About Daughter Anshula's Health; 'She Was In Hospital For Routine Tests'

Recently, it was reported that Boney Kapoor's daughter and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on Sunday (June 5). When Boney and Anshula's half-sibling and actress Janhvi Kapoor were papped outside the hospital the next day, various speculations about Anshula's health started doing the rounds in media.

Janhvi Kapoor Spotted Paying A Visit To Sister Anshula Kapoor At Mumbai's Hospital

Finally in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Boney Kapoor addressed all the rumours and clarified that his daughter is in fine health and has been discharged from the hospital. The producer revealed that Anshula was in the hospital for routine tests and a checkup.

The news portal quoted him as saying, "Anshula was in hospital for routine tests and a check-up. She's in fine health and now back home. All those worried about her can stop stressing."

He further added, "You see, Mr Dilip Kumar was also admitted into the same hospital when my daughter was there. Hence the photographers' presence was stronger than ever. But like I said, it's all good. Anshula is home and healthy. Touchwood."

Earlier, a source close to the Kapoor family was quoted as saying by ETimes, "Anshula had to get her blood pressure and sugar levels checked. It is a routine check-up and she will be discharged either today or tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Anshula who is very close to her actor-brother Arjun Kapoor has been working with him through the COVID-19 pandemic to raise funds with the former's online celebrity fundraising platform, Fankind. The brother-sister duo raised over Rs 1 crore to help people in need.