Boney Kapoor Reveals Why He Agreed To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father In Luv Ranjan's Next Film
It looks like producer Boney Kapoor has been bitten by the acting bug. After a cameo in his brother, actor Anil Kapoor's AK Vs AK, he will next be seen in a full-fledged role in Luv Ranjan's romantic drama which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles. Boney will be essaying the role of Ranbir's father in the film.
While speaking to a tabloid, Boney confirmed this news and revealed why he agreed to be a part of Luv Ranjan's film.
Boney Kapoor Was Approached To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father
Boney Kapoor told Mid-day, "When Luv and his team were writing the script, they had a simple reference point for the character of Ranbir's father - 'somebody like Boney Kapoor'. One fine day, they thought, why not have Boney play the role?"
It Was Arjun Kapoor Who Persuaded Boney Kapoor To Take Up The Role
The producer revealed that initially, he had turned down the film because he was busy with his production ventures. After scouting for other actors, Luv Ranjan came back to him with the role as he was confident that Boney was perfect for the role. Further, Boney's actor-son Arjun Kapoor persuaded him to take up the role.
"Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai and attend to my productions," Boney was quoted as saying by the tabloid.
Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor Is Not Nervous About Being In Front Of The Camera
The producer told the tabloid, "I don't have butterflies in my stomach. I have been calm during life's ups and downs, so why should I feel apprehensive now?"
Boney Kapoor will be joining Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the capital this week to begin shooting for the rom-com.
