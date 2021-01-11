Boney Kapoor Reveals Why He Agreed To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father In Luv Ranjan's Next Film

Boney Kapoor Was Approached To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Father

Boney Kapoor told Mid-day, "When Luv and his team were writing the script, they had a simple reference point for the character of Ranbir's father - 'somebody like Boney Kapoor'. One fine day, they thought, why not have Boney play the role?"

It Was Arjun Kapoor Who Persuaded Boney Kapoor To Take Up The Role

The producer revealed that initially, he had turned down the film because he was busy with his production ventures. After scouting for other actors, Luv Ranjan came back to him with the role as he was confident that Boney was perfect for the role. Further, Boney's actor-son Arjun Kapoor persuaded him to take up the role.

"Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai and attend to my productions," Boney was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor Is Not Nervous About Being In Front Of The Camera

The producer told the tabloid, "I don't have butterflies in my stomach. I have been calm during life's ups and downs, so why should I feel apprehensive now?"