Boney Kapoor's Real Name is Achal Kapoor, Reveals Why He Is Called Boney

Filmmaker and producer Boney Kapoor recently revealed that his real name is not Boney. The nickname was used by his schoolmates to tease him as he was thin. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's father's real name is Achal Kapoor.

Boney in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, "I was skinny in school and so I was called Boney." Recalling his earlier years in the industry, he revealed that he was carefree and enjoyed his days but something changed his life.

He added, "I was a happy youngster, into smoking and drinking but when my director died, I analysed - producers FC Mehra and Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala were doing well then - they were non-smokers and non-drinkers. So, I followed in their footsteps."

Talking about his pocket money at the time, Boney revealed that they didn't have bank accounts at the time. "We got pocket money. The first time I made money was when I joined Shakti Samanta and got Rs 5.50 paisa per day. My fees for assisting Shakti da for Anurodh was Rs 5,000."

He also opened up about his prized possessions in the conversation and revealed that they are his shoes. Boney said, "My shoes. I was fascinated with shoes and belts. Rishi Kapoor (who he grew up with) was my motivation. Whatever he wore, I told myself one day, I would better that."

Well, Boney Kapoor has worked in the entertainment industry since the 1980s. One of the most famous film produced by him remains the Shekhar Kapur directorial Mr India starring brother Anil Kapoor and his then future wife Sridevi.