Boney Kapoor Slams SS Rajamouli Over Maidaan-RRR Clash; Says 'This Is Nothing Short Of Sabotaging & Bullying'

Producer Boney Kapoor is upset ever since it has been announced that SS Rajamouli's star-driven ensemble film RRR will be clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan at the box office during the Dussehra weekend this year. While RRR is slated to hit the theatrical screens on October 13, 2021, Maidaan, bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, will be hitting the big screens on October 15, 2021.

It looks like Kapoor has still not made peace with this box office clash as the producer once again lashed out at SS Rajamouli in an interview with Forbes magazine. The producer said that the clash between RRR and Maidaan is very unfortunate,and at the same time it is unethical.

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan was earlier slated to release on August 13, 2021. But, the makers postponed it to October 15.

Speaking about it, Kapoor told Forbes magazine, "The release date of Maidaan had to be changed not because we aren't ready with the film due to our own fault or negligence. The film was completed 65% and we were to start the last schedule on 19th March 2020. All technicians and players from different countries like USA, Australia and Thailand were already in India. Unfortunately, the lockdown was announced and we had to send everyone back and halt the shooting. A 15-acre set of a football stadium which we had made for the shoot has to continue because the grass growing on the field had many technicalities related to time, period of the year, soil and other factors attached to it. Of course, it has cost us a huge amount. When we realised that we will be able to shoot from January/February 2021, we immediately announced the release date to be 15th October 2021, which is a festive period and it's necessary for a film of this nature and budget. However, we were in for a rude shock when, close to a month and half later, Rajamouli announced RRR on the same date, despite the fact that our main lead of Maidaan, Ajay Devgn, is also starring in RRR.

He further lashed out at the Baahubali director and said, "In my whole experience till date, I am not aware of anywhere in the world where two films featuring the same star are announced for release on the same day. There was no discussion on this from the makers of RRR. Nor was Devgn informed at the right time of this decision that they took. When I reached out to Rajamouli he said that the producers had taken this call and not him, which I refuse to believe. I think the entire industry comes across fractured due to this action by Rajamouli. It shows that we are not ready to stand with each other and work as an organised industry. And that too coming from someone as senior and as successful as Rajamouli was never expected."

There is a strong buzz in the news circuit that SS Rajamouli-Boney Kapoor's rivalry dates back to the time when Sridevi rejected Shivagami's role in Baahubali. In one of his interviews, the filmmaker had revealed that Sridevi had too many demands, financial and otherwise, and was therefore not part of Baahubali. Later, while speaking with a daily, the late actress had reacted strongly to Rajamouli's statements.

Boney Kapoor opened up about that controversy and told Forbes, "There may have been some misunderstandings regarding Sridevi not starring in Baahubali when Rajamouli had offered her that role but I can also confirm that most of the reasons that Rajamouli was given for that by the producers at that time were untrue."

He further continued, "I have a high regard for Rajamouli as a filmmaker and, frankly, after giving a film as monumental as Baahubali, he doesn't need a holiday release nor to resort to such strong-arm tactics. This is nothing short of sabotaging and bullying. It will cause a loss of audience to not only the two films but also majorly to the exhibition sector which needs all the films that it can get to be able to draw audiences back into the theatre."

In the same interview, Boney Kapoor further said that he is very confident of Maidaan, and called it "Ajay Devgn's best work till date." He further confirmed that he wouldn't shift the release date of his film.

"We are very confident of Maidaan. I can confidently say that it is one of Ajay's best works till date and Ajay being such an accomplished actor, that says a lot. I can tell you that Maidaan will release on October 15. I don't believe in playing with the careers of hundreds of people who play a crucial role in making a film. I won't ever resort to stabbing someone in the back or not informing my lead actors about the date and hence had openly declared the release date of Maidaan before anyone else and will stick to it," Boney Kapoor told Forbes.

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan captures the golden era of football, and has the actor playing the role of Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli's RRR boasts of a sprawling star cast led by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The film marks Alia Bhatt's debut in the Telugu film industry.

