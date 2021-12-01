Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Look Intriguing In These BTS Stills Shared By Ayan Mukerji

Director Ayan Mukerji took to his social media handle to share some new BTS stills from his upcoming film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. These lovely pictures will inevitably make the fans even more excited about the project. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the pictures also share a glimpse of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, South sensation Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy who has a pivotal role in the fantasy thriller flick.

Talking about the same, the first picture shows Ayan Mukerji in a candid conversation with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir can be listening to him while laying on the ground in a white formal shirt. While Alia looks pretty in a simple white tee and blue jeans that she has paired up with a grey jacket. They both can be seen listening to the director intently.

Apart from this, Ayan Mukerji also shared an intense BTS still with Amitabh Bachchan. The megastar can be seen wearing a brown jacket and can be seen sporting a blood-stained cheek that hints towards an action sequence. In the third picture, the Wake Up Sid director can be seen talking to Nagarjuna while in the fourth slide, he shared a silhouette picture that presumably has Mouni Roy amidst a scene.

Lastly, Ayan Mukerji also shared a statue of Lord Rama in a theatre-like backdrop. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director captioned the post stating, "Flashes of Time #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra." Alia Bhatt also shared the post on her Instagram story. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, talking about the movie Brahmastra, after the release date of the same being delayed for a very long time, reports are afloat that the makers are eyeing to release the movie next year in September. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is rumoured to be released on September 9, 2021. The movie will also be starring Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role. It will also mark the first on-screen collaboration of the real-life lovebirds Ranbir and Alia. The two started dating during the shooting of the movie and have been going strong ever since that.