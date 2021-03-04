Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt Shares A Pic With Ranbir Kapoor, But Our Eyes Are Fixed On Goddess Kali’s Huge Statue

Alia Bhatt is on a roll. A few days ago, she was all over the headlines owing to the teaser release of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, and now, she has her fans gushing over her latest pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. On her fan's special demand, Alia shared a couple of pictures from Brahmastra shoot, wherein she is seen with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji.

While most of her fans' eyes are fixated on her and Ranbir, we can't stop staring at the large statue of Goddess Kali erected on the sets of Brahmastra. The pictures truly look magical and pique our curiosity about the plot of the film.

Alia captioned the pictures as, "it's a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything ♥️♥️ P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning."

Interestingly, within an hour of uploading on Instagram, Alia's post already garnered more than six lakh likes.

With respect to work, Alia's schedule looks quite preoccupied with multiple projects. Recently, she made an announcement about her new project Darlings, which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Darlings, Alia also has SS Rajamouli's RRR and Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty. 2021 is surely going to be an exhilarating ride for the Student Of The Year actress.

As far as her personal life is concerned, Alia and Ranbir are going strong in their relationship, and we won't be surprised if they plan to tie the knot anytime soon. Not so long ago, Ranbir had confirmed to a leading daily that his wedding plan with Alia got postponed owing to the ongoing pandemic.

