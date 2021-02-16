Brahmastra: Nagarjuna Akkineni Wraps Up Shoot; Calls Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt 'Stellar Performers'

After a long gap, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood with an important cameo in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy adventure Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles.

Recently, Nagarjuna took to his Twitter page to announce that he has finished shooting for his part in the film. The actor was all praise for his co-stars Ranbir and Alia, and expressed his excitement about the film.

The Shiva actor shared two pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. In one of the clicks, he is seen sharing a frame with Ranbir, Alia and Ayan. The second snap features them in a candid mood. Nagarjuna captioned these photos as, "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra."

See his tweet.

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

In Brahmastra, Nagarjuna will be seen essaying the role of an archaeologist, who travels to an ancient temple near the Ganges along with his students on an expedition. Ranbir and Alia's characters meet Nagarjuna at a critical point which leads to a series of events with serious consequences. Earlier, producer Karan Johar had said that Nagarjuna has an "extremely special role" in Brahmastra.

Speaking about being a part of this Ranbir-Alia starrer, Nagarjuna had earlier told a news agency, "Brahmastra was impressive from the moment it came to me. I said 'yes' immediately and now, here I am on my way to shoot for it. I am looking forward to it."

The fantasy trilogy also stars Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role. Reportedly, Mouni Roy and WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar play the antagonists in the film.

