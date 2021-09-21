Break Point: Sania Mirza Shares Her Insights On Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi's Partnership

ZEE5, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari are all set to bring you a gripping story that drove one of the most famous partnerships in sports from India, Break Point. The untold 'Bromance to Breakup' story based on the iconic on-court partnership and off-court lives of living legends, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi will soon unravel on ZEE5, India's largest home-grown video streaming platform.

Break Point has already stirred up conversation, given that the tennis icons were among those instrumental in putting India on the map in the sports arena and were the most feared doubles pair during the late 1990's.

The candid, unfiltered and honest narrative also boasts of guests celebrated in the sports arena among who is Sania Mirza.

Talking about Paes and Bhupathi, Sania Mirza shared, "Leander is an extrovert. He's a leader whether it's on the court or in a conversation; he is always the first person to start a conversation. He leads you on the court. Mahesh on the other hand is very introverted. At first, you would think that Mahesh is very arrogant but it's only that he is so shy and so within himself. I have had the opportunity to play with them so I can tell you."

A telling tale on friendship, partnership, brotherhood, ambition and hard work, the series also encapsulates their meteoric rise and highly publicized split that became a topic of heated speculation.

Sharing her insights, Mirza adds, "I know that when something is not working off the court how difficult it is to get on the court with that person and try to fight and try to put all those things aside and find that motivation and emotion to fight together. It's not easy when you're not getting along with the person"

Break Point marks ZEE5's first partnership with filmmakers, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari under their banner Earthsky Pictures, known for their exceptional movies such as Dangal, Panga, Chhichhore, Nil Battey Sannata, and many more. This is also the first time that Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari will be co-directing a project. The seven-episode series will be exclusively available on ZEE5 on 1st October.