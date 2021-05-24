Brother's Day 2021: Shilpa Shetty Shares Adorable Video Of Kids Viaan And Samisha's Funny Conversation

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra wished her fans 'Happy Brother's Day' on her Instagram page and shared an adorable video of her kids Viaan and Samisha. In the video, Viaan and Samisha are seen having a funny conversation, while Shilpa captures their sweet bond and laughs at their banter.

Shilpa captioned the video as, "Having a younger sibling somehow makes the older one responsible, protective, mature, and even territorial (I would know!😅😋) I've had Rakhi brothers much later in life, but Samisha is lucky to have a real one. To see these visuals just makes my heart melt 😍❤️🧿 Priceless!! Happy Brother's Day ❤️"

In the video, Viaan and Samisha are seen enjoying a drink of tender coconut while sitting in the garden. The video is too sweet to be missed and we bet it will bring a wide smile on your face.

Viaan and Samisha's video received love from many celebrities like Neelam Kothari Soni, Tahira Kashyap, Sabbir Khan, Shamita Shetty, etc.

Just like celebrities, netizens also reacted to Viaan and Samisha's video lovingly and praised their sweet bond.

An Instagram user wrote, "They are sooo cute. U r raising Viaan so nicely. He will be amazing elder brother to Samisha."

Another user wrote, "Aren't they sweetest siblings? Samisha is lucky to have brother like Viaan"

"This video made my day. They r sooooo cute together," commented one more Instagram user on Shilpa's video.

With respect to work, Shilpa will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 and Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.