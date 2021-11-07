Bunty Aur Babli 2 Debutant Sharvari: ‘Everyday Was A Learning Being Able To Watch Ranveer In His Element'

Stunning Bunty Aur Babli 2 debutant Sharvari, who was an AD on Bajirao Mastani, was thrilled to be on the quiz show that Ranveer is currently hosting as a heroine of a big-ticket theatrical that's releasing on Nov 19! A rank outsider, Sharvari has honed her acting skills over the years and proved her mettle with Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army that won her rave reviews. She was spotted by Aditya Chopra who has groomed her for the past three years. Sharvari currently has a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films, India's biggest production house.

Sharvari says, "Promoting my debut film Bunty Aur Babli 2 on The Big Picture was a surreal moment not only because it was one of my first Television integration but also the fact that I was on the same screen as Ranveer Singh! In 2015, I was an AD on one of Ranveer's most iconic films Bajirao Mastani. I was a clap AD on the action unit and got to witness his mind-boggling performance so closely."

"He absolutely inspired me and everyday was a learning being able to watch him in his element. I always wished for the day I would do a film with Ranveer Singh! I'm sure that dream will come true someday but, for now, I am super happy and excited that I got to be on his show and share screen space with him! So, this journey from being an assistant director to being able to stand on the same platform with him was definitely a part of my big picture!"

Sharvari is set to carve her destiny in Bollywood with Bunty Aur Babli 2 as a hot, intelligent, tech-savvy con-girl - the new Babli. She has been paired with the Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays the big city conman aka the new Bunty.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original Bunty and Babli. This comedy will pit two sets of con-artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con-couple!

Yash Raj Films' out and out family entertainer Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021, has been directed by Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in YRF's biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.