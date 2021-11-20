bunty-aur-babli-2-full-movie-leaked-online-for-free-download-in-theatre-print

YRF's latest release Bunty Aur Babli 2 which released in theatres on November 19, 2021, has leaked online by several notorious sites for free download in theatre print. Directed by Varun Sharma, the film features Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Prediction: Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji's Film Expected To Mint Decent Figures

While moviegoers had higher expectations from the film owing to its ensembled cast, the film couldn't live up to people's expectations. Many film critics criticised the film owing to its shabby storyline hence, it is to be seen if the film will manage to shine at the box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film 'disappointing'and tweeted, "#BuntyAurBabli2: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: Medium star½. Interesting ideas don't necessarily translate into interesting films... An absolute waste of such fine talent and opportunity! #BuntyAurBabli2Review."

Rohit Jaiswal on the other hand tweeted, "#BuntyAurBabli2 Rating - 2*/5. BB2 is nowhere near to its part 1, weak & predictable story, lack of comedy, only focus on Con is the biggest setback for the film."

Another film critic Sneha Bengani tweeted, "#BuntyAurBabli2 takes everything that the original built so carefully and squanders it. I missed Abhishek Bachchan. Also, the freshness, the energy, the memorable music, and the lead pair's crackling chemistry, that made #BuntyAurBabli what it is."

Just like critics, many fans of Saif and Rani were left disappointed, because they felt that the film was wastage of talents.

Well, chances are high that the overall collections of the film would be impacted due to the negative word of mouth.