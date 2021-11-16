Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji Reveals Her Daughter Adira's Reaction To Her Comedy Film

Rani Mukerji is all set to entice her fans in the comedy film Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actress can be seen at her funniest and the most entertaining self in the trailer of the same. In a recent interview, Rani revealed that this movie is also close to her heart because this is her first movie that her daughter Adira has seen. The actress also revealed her daughter's reaction to the same.

A news report in BollywoodLife stated that Rani Mukerji revealed to a publication stating, "Not only am I getting to play a character like Vimmy who I have loved and related to always and am working with Saif after years, but what's giving me abundant joy is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved." Apart from that, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actress said that her daughter was laughing and rolling after watching the movie. Rani further added that she was extremely happy that she could make her daughter laugh with her movie Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The Mardaani actress said, "It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and it means the world for me." Furthermore, Rani Mukerji praised Bunty Aur Babli 2 as a complete family entertainer and a true blue comedy flick. She said, "We rarely make family entertainers today and Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a true-blue comedy that you can take your entire family to and enjoy laughing your hearts out with them."

Rani Mukerji said that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a wholesome comedy and family film that is usually a rarity when it comes to Bollywood. The Hichki actress plays the role of Vimmy in the movie and has some hilarious scenes in the movie that includes riding an ATV bike in Abu Dhabi. Speaking about the scene, the actress had said, "I think the ATV scene in the film, that is there in the trailer, is one of the most entertaining scenes that I have done and I'm sure that the audiences will also have a fun time watching that sequence." Talking about the movie, it also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles.