Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan And Rani Mukerji Spill The Beans About Their Respective Characters

On Friday (October 22, 2021), the makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 dropped a pleasant surprise for fans by unveiling the teaser of the much anticipated film. What made it more interesting was that it didn't contain any footage from the film and instead, featured the original Bunty-Babli pair (Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji) and the new-age ones (Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari) mocking each other!

Now in a chat with Mid-day, Saif aka Bunty and Rani aka Babli have shared some details about their respective characters in the film.

Rani revealed that her character Vimmy aka Babli will be seen as a fashion designer in Furstaganj after leaving the path of conning people. However despite being happy in her marriage, she craves to be the centre of attention.

"Vimmy is bored being a housewife in a small town. She knows she is the OG Babli, a smart woman who pulled off incredible cons. Though she is happy in her marriage, she craves being the centre of attention. She has decided to pursue fashion; her fashion choices are loud, colourful and happy," the actress told the leading daily.

Meanwhile, Saif who has taken the reins from Abhishek Bachchan to play Bunty in this film, shared that he had to gain and lose weight to make his character believable.

"I had to put on several kilos, and then lose it quickly because of my packed shooting schedule. Now, when I look back, I'm glad I went through the process because Rakesh aka Bunty looks believable," Mid-day quoted Saif as saying.

Elaborating further on his character in the movie, the Tanhaji actor said that his character Bunty is now an overweight ticket collector after giving up his conning ways.

"He misses strategising for cons that became the talk of the nation. He was a legend, and now, he is a nobody. That makes him disappointed about how his life has shaped up," Khan shed some light on his role in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Helmed by Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to release in theatres on November 19.