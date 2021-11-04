Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji Say Diwali Is Extra Special As Movie Industry Is Bouncing Back

The makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 are gearing up for the release of the multi-starrer led by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. While talking about the festive season, both said that Diwali this year is even more special as Bollywood will celebrate it after two long years as big films will release in theatres.

Saif said from the standpoint of the movie industry, it is quite thrilling that everyone is celebrating Diwali after two long years! "Our movie industry has been one of the worst-hit in the aftermath of the pandemic, and it is strongly bouncing back now. We are quite confident that the audiences will come out and support us by venturing into the cinemas all over again with an effort to watch good films now that theatres have opened across India," he told Free Press Journal.

Meanwhile, Raai Mukerji added that for her Diwali has always been about togetherness and this year, it holds more value to her. She said, "I have always believed that movies are meant for a community viewing experience, and I am happy that we can finally do that again. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a full family entertainer, and we wish to deliver on that promise."

The comedy-drama is set to bring back the iconic jodi of Bunty and Babli with contenders, starred by Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari. Both are equally excited about the film's release.

Talking about the festival release, Sharvari said, We are hoping to bring people back to the theatres because they have taken a lot of precautions to make things safe for audiences. We wish everyone a Happy Diwali and we promise that audiences will be thoroughly entertained by our film Bunty Aur Babli 2."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by Varun V. Sharma and will hit the screen on November 19.