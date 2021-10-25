Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Rani Mukerji And Saif Ali Khan Steal The Show With Their Magical Chemistry

The trailer of the much-awaited Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 is finally released. The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The trailer promises to be a laugh-riot and will also make one nostalgic about the magical chemistry between Saif and Rani.

Talking about the same, the trailer shows Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as Bunty and Babli, a couple who are leading a normal life along with their son. However, it is revealed that many years back, the couple were con artists and cheated many high-profile people. The two are arrested by a cop played by Pankaj Tripathi who accuses them of still continuing to con people. However, it is revealed that there is a new 'Bunty Aur Babli' on the block played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Thus begins a hilarious quest of the original Bunty and Babli trying to catch their imposters.

The trailer will leave one in splits with the impeccable comic timing of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. The two also share unmissable chemistry in the movie. Pankaj Tripathi can be seen adding his own bits of fun in the delightful trailer. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are in their full form and look top-notch as the new Bunty and Babli. Overall, the trailer will make all the fans of the original movie and Saif and Rani, excited for the movie. Take a look at the same.

The movie has been helmed and written by Varun V Sharma. The film has been bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It is all set to be released on November 19, 2021. Earlier Saif Ali Khan revealed in a statement, "Films on con jobs have historically had great disguises and that's half the fun. Nowadays we have prosthetics and makeup of a totally different level so people can expect really amazing get-ups and disguises from the cast and doing all that was a lot of fun."

Rani Mukerji also added speaking about the film, "Both sets of con-couples are extremely intelligent. They are the best when it comes to wearing disguises because they are the best at conning people with this skill. In this film, they come face to face with each other and it's a battle to watch out for."