Businessman Arrested For Molesting Actress On A Delhi-Mumbai Flight

A Ghaziabad-based businessman has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing an actress on a Delhi-Mumbai flight. According to a news report in The Times Of India, the actress had informed the cabin crew of the incident and had also reported the same to the police authorities. The 40-year-old victim had travelled to Delhi on October 1 from Mumbai and was returning back to the city on October 3.

The news report had further stated that the flight had landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 11 am and the actress had gone on to remove her bag from the overhead storage. The actress stated that she felt someone grab her by the waist and pull her towards him at that very moment. The accused in question has retorted by saying that he did not know that the passenger was a woman and that he had mistaken her for a male co-passenger.

According to the news report, after the actress reported the incident to the cabin crew team, they asked her to mail the same to their customer relations team and the crew also asked the alleged accused to step aside. The businessman was asked his name and seat number wherein he revealed his name to be Rajeev. The woman also mailed her complaint to the customer relations team the same evening.

The woman also approached the Versova Police Station from where she was guided to the Sahar Police Station under whose jurisdiction the incident had taken place. The actress revealed to the police authorities that she was badly shaken by the incident and had confided to a close friend who supported her during the same. After lodging the complaint with them, the Sahar Police authorities contacted the airlines to get more details of Rajeev to which the airlines obliged by giving them his details along with the information about others who were travelling with him.

When the police enquired about the same with Rajeev, he revealed that he was not involved in the crime and also sent his and his co-passengers' pictures to the police. Out of the co-passengers, the woman identified a man namely Nitin B to be the one who allegedly molested her. The police authority has revealed to the publication stating, "We re-approached the airline and asked for details of all passengers on board that day. Nitin's seat number was verified. After establishing he was involved in the crime, his name was involved in the crime, his name was added to the FIR."

Nitin (36) was taken into judicial custody on October 14. He has been arrested under the IPC protocols for sexual harassment. Furthermore, the police authorities have written to a court in Bhoiwada for recording the alleged victim's statement before a magistrate under CrPC.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.